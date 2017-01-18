Milford Mirror

Connecticut is 9th best state to raise a family

By HAN Network on January 18, 2017

According to a study done by the personal finance website WalletHub Connecticut is 2017’s 9th best state to raise a family.

In order to determine the best states in which to put down family roots, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 40 key indicators of family-friendliness. The data set ranges from “median family salary” to “housing affordability” to “unemployment rate.”

Raising a Family in Connecticut (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

  • 21st — % of Families with Kids
  • 12th — Infant Mortality Rate
  • 18th — Median Family Salary (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
  • 6th — Violent-Crime Rate
  • 7th  — % of Families Below Poverty Level
  • 15th  — Divorce Rate
  • 25th — % of Two-Parent Families

For the full report, visit wallethub.com/edu/best-states-to-raise-a-family/31065/

