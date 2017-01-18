Boys swim and diving: Foran’s Skuches wins two events

Foran High lost to Sheehan High, 92-72, in an SCC boys swimming and diving meet in Wallingford on Tuesday.

Ethan Skuches was a double winner for the Lions, taking first in the 500 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke.

200 MR: Foran (Ethan Skuches, Kevin Preneta, Lucas Burgard, Sean Morton) 1:57.98; 200 Free: RJ Zellner, S, 1:59.56; 200 IM: Nick Ferrauolo, S, 2:23.69; 50 Free: Rory Sweet, S, 23.43; Diving: Locan Adams, S, 154.55; 100 Fly: Alex Boman, S, 1:00.04; 100 Free: Sweet, S, 51.90; 500 Free: Ethan Skuches, F, 5:14.55; 200 Free Relay: Sheehan (Zellner, Adam DiDomenico, Sweet, Bowman) 1:43.07; 100 Back: Sean Morton, F, 1:06.38; 100 Breaststroke: Skuches, F, 1:10.04; 400 Free Relay: Foran (Alex Lorenzo, Casey Coon, Morton, Skuches) 4:17.60.