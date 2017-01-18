Boys hockey: Milford Indians lose 6-3

The Milford Indians boys hockey team dropped a 6-3 decision to Lyman Hall/Haddam-Killingworth/Coginchaug on Tuesday.

Santiago Palacio gave Milford a 1-0 lead in the first period with Ryan Fortier earning the assist at 2:11.

It was 1-1 when Jimmy Cronin’s netfinder at 9:24 put Milford back in front. Andrew Gobany had the assist.

After Lyman Hall tied the game early in the second period, the Indians took their last lead when Jake Burwell scored at 4:48. Gobany and Doug McLenithan had assists.

Lyman Hall scored the next four goals, two in the the third period.

Luke Alfano had 37 saves for Milford.