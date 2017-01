The Jonathan Law boys swimming and diving team lost to Lyman Hall-Wallingford, 92-77, on Tuesday.

Kevin Keramis was first in the 200 freestyle (2:05.88), Jake Gwirtz in the 100 backstroke (1:05.99) and Andrew Fenzel in the 100 breaststroke (1:30.43) for coach Asli Kizavul’s Lawmen.

Keramis, Dan Dormez, Sean Ancheta and Gwirtz team up to win the 400 freestyle relay in 4:14.70.