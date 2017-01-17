Fairfield Warde teacher charged with exposing self

A teacher at Fairfield Warde High School faces charges after allegedly exposing himself to a juvenile.

Jeff Iwanicki, 44, of Milford, surrendered to Fairfield Police Monday, Jan. 16, after police said he was advised through his attorney that there was an active warrant for his arrest.

Iwanicki was charged with with two counts of risk of injury/impairing the morals of a minor, public indecency, and breach of peace for allegedly exposing himself to a juvenile about one month ago, according to police and school officials.

Iwanicki was released after posting a $50,000 bond. His court date was not available via the Connecticut Judicial Department website.

According to the Fairfield Warde High School faculty directory, Iwanicki is a technical education teacher at the school.

Schools were closed Monday, Jan. 16, for Martin Luther King Day. An email from Fairfield school officials indicated that Iwanicki was not at school or in contact with students at the time of his arrest.

“Immediately after school officials learned of the allegations approximately one month ago, the employee was placed on an administrative leave of absence pending an investigation,” the email reads. “This action enabled the school district to ensure the safety of its students while also reserving immediate judgment on the employee. The employee has not been in contact with students at school since being placed on leave. As this matter is still under investigation, no further details can be provided.”

Fairfield school officials advised parents with concerns about their child to contact their school’s counselor or headmaster.