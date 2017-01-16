Milford Mirror

Obituary: Andrew D. Mirmina, 84, of Milford

Andrew D. Mirmina, 84, of Milford, husband of Dorothy Renee Mirmina, died Jan. 15.

Born in New Britain on Jan. 6, 1933 to the late Paul C. and Angelina DePalma Mirmina; U.S. Air Force, Korean War.

Besides his wife, he is survived by sons, David (Cindy) Mirmina and Steven (Stephanie) Mirmina, two grandchildren, siblings, Paul C. (Barbara) Mirmina, Michael “Tony” (Peggy) Mirmina, Robert (Paula) Mirmina and Pam (William) Bowers, brother-in-law, Dr. Henry (Wendy) Kaplowitz, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Also predeceased by brother, Joseph C. Mirmina.

Services: Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Gabriel Church, 26 Broadway, Milford. Burial will be at a later date. Calling hours: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 4-7 p.m., Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford.

Memorial contributions: CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405.

