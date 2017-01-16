Obituary: Bruce Edward “Skip” Nabors, 54, of Milford

Bruce Edward “Skip” Nabors, 54, of Milford, self-employed custom carpenter and builder, died Jan. 13, after a long illness, in West River Health Care.

Born on Aug. 1, 1962 to the late Robert and Patricia Jackson Nabors.

Survived by wife, Traci Coyle Nabors, daughters, Victoria Nabors and Brooke Nabors, all of Milford, sister, Susan Braisted (Todd) of Mahwah, N.J., brothers, Frederick Heisler (Linda) of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. and Mark Nabors (Denise) of North Haven and many nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles, aunts and friends.

Also predeceased by brothers, Robert, Christopher and Michael Nabors.

Calling hours: Tuesday, Jan. 17, 4-7 p.m., Smith Funeral Home, 135 N Broad Street, Milford. Services: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 11 a.m., funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Milford.