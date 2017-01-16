Milford Mirror

Obituary: Bruce Edward “Skip” Nabors, 54, of Milford

By Milford Mirror on January 16, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Bruce Edward “Skip” Nabors, 54, of Milford, self-employed custom carpenter and builder, died Jan. 13, after a long illness, in West River Health Care.

Born on Aug. 1, 1962 to the late Robert and Patricia Jackson Nabors.

Survived by wife, Traci Coyle Nabors, daughters, Victoria Nabors and Brooke Nabors, all of Milford, sister, Susan Braisted (Todd) of Mahwah, N.J., brothers, Frederick Heisler (Linda) of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. and Mark Nabors (Denise) of North Haven and many nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles, aunts and friends.

Also predeceased by brothers, Robert, Christopher and Michael Nabors.

Calling hours: Tuesday, Jan. 17, 4-7 p.m., Smith Funeral Home, 135 N Broad Street, Milford. Services: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 11 a.m., funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Milford.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Obituary: Carmella J. Hawes, 81, of Milford Next Post Volunteers replace deteriorating osprey platform at Gulf Pond
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress