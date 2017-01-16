Obituary: Carmella J. Hawes, 81, of Milford

Carmella J. Hawes, 81, of Milford, wife of William J. Hawes, died Jan. 12.

Born on March 12, 1935, in New Haven, to the late John and Theresa Della Mura Cosenza. After her mother died when Carmella was 11, she was raised by Alexander and Fortunata (Faye) Crisco.

Survived by children, Theresa Rieger (Joan), Sharon Rieger, Robert Rieger (Kimberlee), and William Hawes, Jr. (Rosa), seven grandchildren, brother, Frank Cosenza (Phyllis), sister, Marie Pettola (Andrew).

Also predeceased by her first husband, Joseph H. Rieger, as well as Pasquale Cosenza (Tina), Alexander and Fortunata (Faye) Crisco, Emilio Crisco, and Vincent Crisco (Ptricia).

Services: Tuesday, Jan. 17, 11 a.m., Trinity Baptist Church, 300 N. Benson Rd., Fairfield. Burial will follow in King’s Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St., Milford. Calling hours: Monday, Jan. 16, 4-8 p.m., Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford.

Memorial contributions: TBC Missions at trinityfairfield.org/#/welcome/giving.