Obituary: Jonathan Swanson St John, 36, of Milford

By Milford Mirror on January 16, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Jonathan Swanson St John, 36, of Milford, graduated from ACES in 2001, attended Oakhill School and West Haven Community House, died Jan. 9.

Survived by biological parents, Robyn and Bob Swanson, brothers, Bobby, Ben, Justin and Jonathan’s twin brother, Peter and his St John family, “Mom,” Linda and “brothers,” Craig and Chipper.

Also predeceased by his “Dad,” Cliff.

The family requests that you wear something red to the services, it was Jonathan’s favorite color.

Calling hours: Thursday, Jan. 19, 10-noon; service at noon, Smith Funeral Home, 135 N Broad Street, Milford. Burial will follow in Kings Highway Cemetery, Milford.

Memorial contributions: West Haven Community House, 227 Elm Street, West Haven, CT 06516.

