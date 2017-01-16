Two Milford men among trio charged with stealing from cars

Three men, including two from Milford, were arrested early Monday morning and charged with stealing items from cars.

According to police, at about 12:30 a.m. Jan. 16, they responded to an anonymous report of men looking into vehicles on Wilson Street.

Officers arrived and made contact with Carlton Tucker, 23, of 92 Home Acres Avenue, Milford and Eric Martinez, 20, of 176 4th Street, Bridgeport. They were found in their vehicle with items they claimed were not theirs, police said.

“At that point Milford police had no actual complaint of a theft and did not find any vehicles which appeared to be gone through,” reads a press statement from the police. “The items in the vehicle were seized and the men sent on their way.”

A short while later, officers saw a vehicle parked on Wilson Street that appeared to have been gone through, and made contact with the vehicle owner. It was then found that the items seized from Tucker and Martinez had been taken from the victim’s vehicle. Officers were notified to be on the lookout for the vehicle Tucker and Martinez had been in. The vehicle was found later on Wolf Harbor Road near Route 15, and Tucker and Martinez were in it, along with Edward Pighinni, 22, of 38 Twin Oaks Terrace, Milford.

All three men were linked to the theft and taken into custody, police said.

Tucker, Martinez and Pighinni are charged with burglary and larceny. The three were released on their promise to appear in Milford Court on Feb. 14.