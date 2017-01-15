Milford Mirror

King tribute: ‘Have we lost sight of the vision?’

By Jill Dion on January 15, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

The Rev. Dr. Lindsay E. Curtis asked, “Have we lost sight of the vision?” during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. ceremony, held Sunday at Milford City Hall.

The ceremony, which included music, dance and speeches, focused on King’s legacy. Speakers said that today, perhaps more than in prior years, there is a need to continue working to create the kind of unified country that King envisioned.

The ceremony, called Reflections, is sponsored each year by the Milford Chapter of The Links Inc.

Ceremony highlights can be seen on this video. The web cover photo shows Ajibola Tajudeen singing ‘Take Me to the King’ with the Bridgeport Boys Choir. Check back later, and look to this week’s print edition of the Milford Mirror, for more news and photos from Sunday’s Martin Luther King Jr. ceremony.

