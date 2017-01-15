Vehicle found submerged in Milford pond

Milford firefighters responded to a reported car that was submerged in a pond behind a residence on Tomahawk Lane Sunday at 2 p.m.

Firefighters along with the department’s dive team arrived on the scene and found a fully submerged passenger vehicle in the icy pond.

The Milford Fire Department Dive Team was deployed to search the vehicle and found nothing inside of the car. A heavy duty wrecker arrived and pulled the vehicle onto dry land. The trunk was also checked as a precaution with nothing found, according to Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi. The fire department diver’s re-entered the water as a precaution to search for any potential victims, and concluded their investigation after the area was cleared.

Milford police remained on the scene and are conducting an ongoing investigation into the incident.