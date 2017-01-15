Wrestling: Foran Lions sweep three opponents

The Foran High wrestling team defeated Waterford 66-6, Ellis Tech 37-31 and Branford High 58-21 in Milford on Saturday.

Coach Dave Esposito’s Lions are now 12-4 on the season.

Gino Esposito returned to the mat for the first time this season. A state champion at 113 pounds as a junior, Esposito is recovering from a knee injury and posted wins by 19-4 technical fall vs Waterford and by 12-6 decision in the Ellis Tech match.

“Gino wrestled his first matches yesterday,” coach Esposito said. “He was a little sore so I kept him out of the last match. He wrestled a very good opponent from Ellis Tech and looked good. He has kept himself in shape and it shouldn’t be long before he is at one hundred percent.

“His return makes us a completely different team. He really makes our lineup so much tougher. I can’t remember a team (in CT) that could march out three state champions in a row.

“Not having him the first half of the season, allowed some other kids to compete and get better and that will pay off in the postseason. To me, our season really starts today. We have been doing well, but I see so much more room for improvement.

“We’re anxious to start our home schedule on Wednesday vs Hand and put on a good show for our fans.”

Ryan Luth (145 pounds), Michael Ross (152 pounds), Umer Khan (170 pounds) and Qasim Khan (182 pounds) won all three matches. Ruth had three pinfalls, Ross two pins and a forfeit, Umer Khan two pins and win by technical fall and Qasim Khan three wins by fall.

Elijah Moretti (126 pounds) won twice by technical fall.

Jordan Lang (120 pounds) had a pin and a win by tech fall.

Will Mauro (132 pounds) had wins by decision and tech fall.

Teddy DeBoise (heavyweight) won by pin and forfeit.

Michael Giordano (113 pounds) had a pin.

Colby Stuart (160 pounds) won by fall.

Andre Vella (220 pounds) and Nick Zavaglia (195 pounds) and Ryan Jordan (106 pounds) had wins by forfeit.

The Foran High girls basketball team lost to visiting Wilbur Cross from New Haven, 46-34, on Friday.

Jessica McQuade scored nine points for the Lions, including a 3-pointer.

Jasmine Lord scored seven points and Samantha Inthapanhya six.

Jonathan Law won a 124-121.2 decision over Foran High in girls gymnastics on Thursday.

Vault: 1. Olivia Steigbegal (F) 8.1; 2. Britney Lynch (F) 8.0; 3. Melanie Coleman (L) 7.9

Bars: 1. Coleman (L) 9.25, 2. Kylie Carino (F) 8.3; 3. Lynch (F) 7.7

Beam: 1. Coleman (L) 8.4; 2. Carino (F) 7.9; 3. Lizzy Lombardi (L) 7.7

Floor: 1. Coleman (L) 9.2, 2. Cassidy Davis (L) 8.65; 3. Lynch (F) 8.25

All Around: 1 Coleman (L) 34.75, 2. Carino (F) 31.5, 3. Lynch (F) 30.55

Jonathan Law lost a 92-45 boys basketball decision to Career High in Milford on Wednesday.

Career had five players score in double figures, led by Danny Ampofo with 15 points.

Leading the Lawmen in scoring were Conor Creane (16 points), Sam Nassar (10 points) and Dean Pettway (seven points).

Foran High’s wrestling team lost to host Guilford High, 38-37, on Tuesday.

Coach Dave Esposito’s Lions are 10-3 overall and 0-1 in the SCC A.

106 Walters (G) pinned Ryan Jordan (F) at 3:04

113 Michael Giordano (F) major decision over M Salib (G) 16-7

120 K Larose (G) pinned Jordan Lang (F) at 1:41

126 Elijah Moretti (F) tech fall over Sanderlin (G) 16-1

132 V Mascolo (G) pinned Reilly Barry (F) at 2:29

138 Will Mauro (F) major decision over Swan (G) 12-4

145 Santino (G) tech fall over Bill Panzella (F) 20-5

152 Ryan Luth (F) pinned Cox (G) at 2:13

160 Michael Ross (F) pinned M Larose at 3:31

170 Moscato (G) decision over Stuart (F) 4-1

182 Umer Khan (F) pinned Esposito (G) at 5:32

195 Andrus (G) pinned Qasim Khan (F) at 2:39

220 Six (G) pinned Andre Vella (F) at 5:11

285 Ted DeBoise (F) pinned Falcons (G) at 0:20

Foran High and Lyman Hall exchanged points throughout their SCC boys swimming and diving meet before the host Trojans emerged with a 90-87 victory in Wallingford on Friday.

Lucas Burgard (200 freestyle and 100 freestyle), Ethan Skuches (200 IM and 100 backstroke), Sean Morton (100 butterfly) and Kevin Preneta (500 freestyle) touched the wall first to win individual events.

200 MR: Foran (Ethan Skuches, Kevin Preneta, Lucas Burgard, Sean Morton) 1:56.72; 200 Free: Burgard, F, 2:08.97; 200 IM: Skuches, F, 2:14.25; 50 Free: Colin Kelly, LH, 24.43; Diving: Sam Duarte, LH. 100 Fly: Morton, F, 1:03.19; 100 Free: Burgard, F, 58.81; 500 Free: Preneta, F, 5:41.80; 200 F.R.: Lyman Hall (Chris Chasse, Colin Kelly, Nathan Strang, Connor Tsolis) 1:49.22; 100 Back: Skuches, F, 1:00.97; 100 Breast: Alex Lorenzo, F, 1:24.32; 400 F.R.: Foran ( Samantha O’Neill, Catie Stiffler, Kevin Preneta, Ethan Skuches) 4:20.34;

Foran High lost to North Haven, 89-76, in an SCC boys swimming and diving meet on Tuesday.

The Lions’ Ethan Skuches, Kevin Preneta, Lucas Burgard and Sean Morton won the 200 medley relay in 1:54.90.

Morton, Burgard, Preneta and Skuches placed first in the 400 freestyle relay (3:49.66).

Skuches won the 200 freestyle (1:56.12) and the 500 freestyle (5:06.17).

Burgard was first in the 100 butterfly (1:05.55), Morton the 100 freestyle (53.90) and Preneta the 100 breaststroke (1:13.16).

The Jonathan Law wrestling team defeated Cheshire High, 78-6, on Tuesday.

Coach Matt Schoonmaker’s Lawmen are 8-5 overall and 1-0 in the SCC B.

Tegan McCourt (48 seconds at 106), Troy Anderson (3:03 at 113) and Jack Pincus-Coyle (3:18 at 152) won by pinfall.

Shayne McCourt (120), Alex DeLorio (126), Aisaiah Rodriguez (132), Marco Acorda (145), Ryan Gorman (160), Ron Spangler )170), Cole Egersheim (182), Kevin Brocksom (195), Paul Johnson (220) and Storm Furtado (heavyweight) were awarded forfeits.

Andrew Gobany scored four goals to lead the Milford Indians ice hockey team to a 6-0 victory over Amity Regional at the Milford Ice Pavilion on Tuesday.

Luke Alfano made 28 saves to record the shutout.

Gobany scored the only goal in the first period, with Jimmy Cronin earning the assist at 14:23.

Doug McLenithan, from Tyler Tanych, gave Milford a 2-0 lead at the 9:58 mark of the second period.

Gobany found the net at 0:20, 8:09 and 8:25 of the third period.

Matt Gilebbi scored at 3:21 to make it 4-0.

Doug McLenithan, Cronin, Jake Burwell and Jordan McLenithan had the assists.

Jonathan Law’s boys swimming and diving team lost to North Haven, 95-65, on Friday.

Carson Carr was first in the 100 backstroke (1:28.53) and Andrew Frenzel was first in the 100 breaststroke (1:28.38).

Jakob Yakubik, John Fowler, Brian Elliott and Bobby Fisk took the top spot in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 5:31.31.