Wrestling: Jonathan Law unbeaten at PANPREZ Duals

By Bill Bloxsom on January 15, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Jonathan Law swept the competition at the LAWPANPREZ Duals in Milford on Saturday.

Coach Matt Schoonmaker’s Lawmen improved to 13-5 with victories over Harding High, Derby High, Westhill of Stamford, New Britain and Masuk of Monroe.

“We are a very young team with only one senior, Paul Johnson,” Schoonmaker said. “This team works hard every day.”

The Lawmen opened with a 50-24 victory over the Harding Presidents. They then topped Derby 51-22, Westhill 37-33, New Britain 51-21 and Masuk 39-36.

With the Masuk match tied at 36, Shayne McCourt posted a 6-0 decision over Zach Minch at 126 pounds to earn Law the victory.

In the win over Westhill, Troy Anderson was last man up and pinned in 1:11 at 113 pounds to provide the winning points.

Anderson (113 pounds), Shayne McCourt (126 pounds), Aisaiah Rodriguez (132 pounds) and Kevin Brocksom (195 pounds) went 5-0 on the day

Anderson had four pins and a forfeit, McCourt four decision and a forfeit, Rodriguez a pin, two decisions and two forfeits, and Brocksom four pins and a decision.

Ryan Gorman (160 pounds) won four times by pinfall.

Ronnie Spangler (170 pounds) had two pins and a forfeit.

Alexi Giantomidis (138 pounds) had a pin, a forfeit, and a decision.

Tegan McCourt (106 pounds) had a pin and was awarded four forfeits.

