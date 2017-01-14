Milford Mirror

Boys swimming: Foran High edged by Sheehan, 90-87

Foran High and Lyman Hall exchanged points throughout their SCC boys swimming and diving meet before the host Ttojans emerged with a 90-87 victory in Wallingford on Friday.

Lucas Burgard (200 freestyle and 100 freestyle), Ethan Skuches (200 IM and 100 backstroke), Sean Morton (100 butterfly) and Kevin Preneta (500 freestyle) touched the wall first to win individual events.

200 MR: Foran (Ethan Skuches, Kevin Preneta, Lucas Burgard, Sean Morton) 1:56.72; 200 Free: Burgard, F, 2:08.97; 200 IM: Skuches, F, 2:14.25; 50 Free: Colin Kelly, LH, 24.43; Diving:  Sam Duarte, LH. 100 Fly: Morton, F, 1:03.19; 100 Free: Burgard, F, 58.81; 500 Free: Preneta, F, 5:41.80; 200 F.R.: Lyman Hall (Chris Chasse, Colin Kelly, Nathan Strang, Connor Tsolis)

