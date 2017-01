Jonathan Law’s boys swimming and diving team lost to North Haven, 95-65, on Friday.

Carson Carr was first in the 100 backstroke (1:28.53) and Andrew Frenzel was first in the 100 breaststroke (1:28.38).

Jakob Yakubik, John Fowler, Brian Elliott and Bobby Fisk took the top spot in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 5:31.31.