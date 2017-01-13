Milford Mirror

Girls hockey: Milford skaters help ND triumph

By Andy Hutchison on January 13, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

With the help of several athletes from Foran High and Jonathan Law, the Notre Dame of Fairfield co-op girls hockey team skated to its second straight win, and its most lopsided decision, with an 11-2 triumph over the Trumbull-St Joseph squad at the Rinks at Shelton on Friday afternoon.

Law’s Laura Dennigan scored a three goal hat-trick and Foran’s Leigha Howland added a goal, the first of her career, to go along with an assist.

Milford resident and Notre Dame student Meghan Piorek also netted her first career goal.

Foran’s Emily Rowland had three assists, and classmate Lexie Burwell a goal and an assist.

Also scoring in the win were Kate Pond and Ashley Graishen each with a pair of tallies, along with Bridget Magyar.

Jenna Sabia and Milford native Delaney O’Keefe added helpers in the victory.

“It was nice to get everybody playing time tonight, and good to see so many different players on the score sheet,” Notre Dame coach Kerri Rowland said.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Boys track: Lawmen improve to 3-0
  2. Girls soccer: Foran takes down Law
  3. Class M swim: Lauralton second, Foran fifth, Law 14th
  4. Football: Foran continues mastery over Law

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Girls basketball: Foran High loses to Wilbur Cross
About author

Andy Hutchison


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress