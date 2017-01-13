Girls hockey: Milford skaters help ND triumph

With the help of several athletes from Foran High and Jonathan Law, the Notre Dame of Fairfield co-op girls hockey team skated to its second straight win, and its most lopsided decision, with an 11-2 triumph over the Trumbull-St Joseph squad at the Rinks at Shelton on Friday afternoon.

Law’s Laura Dennigan scored a three goal hat-trick and Foran’s Leigha Howland added a goal, the first of her career, to go along with an assist.

Milford resident and Notre Dame student Meghan Piorek also netted her first career goal.

Foran’s Emily Rowland had three assists, and classmate Lexie Burwell a goal and an assist.

Also scoring in the win were Kate Pond and Ashley Graishen each with a pair of tallies, along with Bridget Magyar.

Jenna Sabia and Milford native Delaney O’Keefe added helpers in the victory.

“It was nice to get everybody playing time tonight, and good to see so many different players on the score sheet,” Notre Dame coach Kerri Rowland said.