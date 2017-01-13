Girls basketball: Foran High loses to Wilbur Cross

The Foran High girls basketball team lost to visiting Wilbur Cross from New Haven, 46-34, on Friday.
Jessica McQuade scored nine points for the Lions, including a 3-pointer.
Jasmine Lord scored seven points and Samantha Inthapanhya six.
