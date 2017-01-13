Milford Mirror

Girls basketball: Foran High loses to Wilbur Cross

By Milford Mirror on January 13, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Foran High girls basketball team lost to visiting Wilbur Cross from New Haven, 46-34, on Friday.

Jessica McQuade scored nine points for the Lions, including a 3-pointer.

Jasmine Lord scored seven points and Samantha Inthapanhya six.

