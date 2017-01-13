Kid Governor from Milford sworn in today in Hartford

A special Inauguration Day in Hartford today (Friday), saw the inauguration of the next Connecticut’s Kid Governor, Jessica Brocksom of Milford, who was scheduled to be sworn in by Connecticut’s Secretary of the State Denise Merrill in front of a gathering of students, teachers and legislative leaders at 10 a.m.

The day’s events were scheduled to begin with the official inauguration ceremony at 10 a.m. in the courtroom located on the main floor of the Old State House.

Jessica, a fifth grade student at John F. Kennedy Elementary, learned on Nov. 23 that she had won the statewide election and would be serving as Connecticut’s Kid Governor for the 2017 season. The program, now in its second year, was created by the Connecticut Public Affairs Network and is sponsored by the Connecticut Council for the Social Studies and the State Department of Education.

As part of her duties, Jessica will make appearances throughout the state, will contribute to a Connecticut Kid Governor blog, and will fulfill speaking engagements based on her platform issue: The humane treatment of animals.

Jessica said her mission is to fight animal cruelty. She plans to lobby for tougher laws against people who are cruel to animals and educate the community about cruelty issues.

Jessica was elected out of seven candidates from around the state to serve as Connecticut’s Kid Governor.

More than 4,400 registered fifth graders across the state participated in this year’s Connecticut’s Kid Governor election.

Those in attendance at the inauguration Friday include students and teachers from John F. Kennedy School and other schools who had a final candidate in the election, as well as various dignitaries and legislative leaders.

Following Jessica’s inauguration, students will participate in a day-long educational program where they will explore Connecticut’s Old State House, meet representatives from the state’s three branches of government and take part in other civics-related activities.

Over the next year, Jessica will work with the team at the Connecticut Public Affairs Network (CPAN) to achieve her campaign goals by maintaining a blog, meeting with constituents, taking part in CPAN public programs, and encouraging students across the state to take action in promoting the humane treatment of animals.