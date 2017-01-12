Milford Mirror

Hospital volunteer session scheduled Jan. 18

The Milford Hospital Volunteer Services Department will be offering a new volunteer orientation session on Wednesday, Jan. 18,  from 9 a.m. to noon in Auditorium B.

Hospital staff will provide a description of current volunteer opportunities and the requirements for volunteering. In addition, hospital policies and procedures will be reviewed.

Candidates must be over the age of 18 and enjoy interacting with the public.

Most positions require the ability to commit to one two- to three-hour shift per week. Excellent customer service skills, dependability and the ability to stand, walk and/or push wheelchairs if needed are also required.  

Volunteers serve throughout all areas of Milford Hospital. Upon completion of an orientation session and a personal interview with the volunteer services staff, new volunteers are assigned a position based upon their skills and interests and the needs of the hospital.    

For more information or to register for the orientation session, call 203-876-4062. Space is limited.

