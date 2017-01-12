Library will be dedicated at Milford Scouting museum

There will be a dedication ceremony for the Eric Johnson Memorial Library at the Southwestern Connecticut Scouting Heritage Museum on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m. at 60 Wellington Road in Milford.

The library will be named after Eric Johnson, a long-time Scout in Southington whose family donated his personal library and collection of Scouting memorabilia to the museum.

“The library will serve as a valuable resource for researchers and historians as well as providing educational resources to young Scouts who want to learn Scouting history,” museum officials said.

The museum opened two years ago at the Connecticut Yankee Council Service Center. There are many displays of rare and historic patches, neckerchiefs, uniforms, pinewood derby cars, documents, flags and books related to Scouting within the footprint of the Connecticut Yankee Council.

The museum is open to the public every Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. except for holidays.

Admission is free although donations are appreciated.

The public is invited to attend the library dedication ceremony. Light refreshments will be served.

In case of inclement weather, the dedication will take place a week later, on Feb. 5 at 1 p.m.

For additional information, check the museum’s Facebook page, contact museum secretary Bob Sherman, 203-556-4097 or email [email protected]