Obituary: David J. King, 62, of Milford

David J. King, 62, of Milford, owner of Milford Monument, EMT, police officer, retired firefighter in Milford, husband of Lynn-Marie Stanley King, died Jan. 10.

Born in Milford on Sept. 28, 1954 to the late James and Bruna Fantchi King.

Survived by children, James Travers King, Justin David King and Rachel Marie King, sister, Emily King Doiron, sister-in-law, Kathleen Travers and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours: Friday, Jan. 13, 4-8 p.m., Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Milford. A service will be held at 7:30. Graveside service: Saturday, 10 a.m., Milford Cemetery, 35 Gulf Street.

Memorial contributions: Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.