Two men charged with theft of shotgun

Two Milford men have been arrested in connection with a residential burglary in which a shotgun was taken from a home.

Police said David Gurrieri, 30, of 12 Bridgeport Avenue, and Gordon Clark, 28, of 29 Westfield Road, were arrested on a warrant Jan. 9. Gurrieri was charged with burglary 3rd, conspiracy to commit burglary 3rd, theft of a firearm, conspiracy to commit theft of a firearm, and larceny.

Clark was charged with burglary 3rd, conspiracy to commit burglary 3rd, theft of a firearm, conspiracy to commit theft of a firearm, larceny, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegal transfer/sale of a firearm.

Gurrieri and Clark are accused of committing a residential burglary on Oct. 4, when the shotgun was taken from the home.

Bond was set at $100,000 for both men, and they were scheduled to appear in court that day.