Chamber releases this year’s list of distinct people and groups

The Milford Chamber of Commerce has released its annual list of some of Milford’s movers and shakers who will be honored at an upcoming Chamber luncheon.

The following people have been named the 2016 Chamber of Commerce Awards of Distinction recipients.

Dan Kiley of the Connecticut Post Mall has been named the Director of the Year.

Lynda Smith-Tellier of West Shore Realty will receive the Chamber Service Award.

Elizabeth (Betsy) Nilan, president of The Get In Touch Foundation, will receive the Rising Star Award.

Kevin Curseaden of Carroll, Curseaden & Moore will receive the Human Service Award.

The Irish Heritage Society of Milford will receive the Community Beautification Award.

John T. DePalma receives the Chamber’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Milford Arts Council will receive the Cultural Contribution Award.

Hope Burrows, a student at Foran High School, will receive the Community’s Future Award.

Nancy Bennet of Milford Boat Works will receive the Business Person of the Year Award.

The luncheon will take place Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 11:45 a.m. at the Grassy Hill Country Club in Orange.

Ted Koppy, news anchor from NBC, will be the keynote speaker.

Reservations are required by Jan. 17. Tickets are $59.

For tickets or information call 203-878-0681.