Milford Mirror

Milford man charged with voyeurism

By Milford Mirror on January 11, 2017 in Lead News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A Milford man was arrested Jan. 9 for allegedly trying to video record a female co-worker in a restroom at Taco Bell on Bridgeport Avenue.

Police said Nathan Kogut, 24, of 38 Darina Place is charged with voyeurism and breach of peace.

Police said Kogut admitted to placing his cell phone in the women’s restroom at the restaurant and setting it to record, in order to capture video of a female employee using the restroom.

Bond was set at $1,000 court, and Kogut is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 7.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Stratford man arrested in Milford for voyeurism
  2. Tip a Cop at Colony
  3. Stratford motorcycle accident kills Milford man
  4. Milford Police Report: Aug. 14

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Celebrity Night to feature Yankee John Flaherty Next Post Milford's poet laureate helps kick off youth writing club
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress