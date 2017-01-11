Milford man charged with voyeurism

A Milford man was arrested Jan. 9 for allegedly trying to video record a female co-worker in a restroom at Taco Bell on Bridgeport Avenue.

Police said Nathan Kogut, 24, of 38 Darina Place is charged with voyeurism and breach of peace.

Police said Kogut admitted to placing his cell phone in the women’s restroom at the restaurant and setting it to record, in order to capture video of a female employee using the restroom.

Bond was set at $1,000 court, and Kogut is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 7.