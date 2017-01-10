Hockey: Milford’s Gobany scores four times in 6-0 win

Andrew Gobany scored four goals to lead the Milford Indians ice hockey team to a 6-0 victory over Amity Regional at the Milford Ice Pavilion on Tuesday.

Luke Alfano made 28 saves to record the shutout.

Gobany scored the only goal in the first period, with Jimmy Cronin earning the assist at 14:23.

Doug McLenithan, from Tyler Tanych, gave Milford a 2-0 lead at the 9:58 mark of the second period.

Gobany found the net at 0:20, 8:09 and 8:25 of the third period.

Matt Gilebbi scored at 3:21 to make it 4-0.

Doug McLenithan, Cronin, Jake Burwell and Jordan McLenithan had the assists.