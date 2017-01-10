Wrestling: Jonathan Law defeats Cheshire High

The Jonathan Law wrestling team defeated Cheshire High, 78-6, on Tuesday.

Coach Matt Schoonmaker’s Lawmen are 8-5 overall and 1-0 in the SCC B.

Tegan McCourt (48 seconds at 106), Troy Anderson (3:03 at 113) and Jack Pincus-Coyle (3:18 at 152) won by pinfall.

Shayne McCourt (120), Alex DeLorio (126), Aisaiah Rodriguez (132), Marco Acorda (145), Ryan Gorman (160), Ron Spangler )170), Cole Egersheim (182), Kevin Brocksom (195), Paul Johnson (220) and Storm Furtado (heavyweight) were awarded forfeits.