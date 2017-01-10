Milford Mirror

Wrestling: Jonathan Law defeats Cheshire High

By Milford Mirror on January 10, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Jonathan Law wrestling team defeated Cheshire High, 78-6, on Tuesday.

Coach Matt Schoonmaker’s Lawmen are 8-5 overall and 1-0 in the SCC B.

Tegan McCourt (48 seconds at 106), Troy Anderson (3:03 at 113) and Jack Pincus-Coyle (3:18 at 152) won by pinfall.

Shayne McCourt (120), Alex DeLorio (126), Aisaiah Rodriguez (132), Marco Acorda (145), Ryan Gorman (160), Ron Spangler )170), Cole Egersheim (182), Kevin Brocksom (195), Paul Johnson (220) and Storm Furtado (heavyweight) were awarded forfeits.

