Foran High lost to North Haven, 89-76, in an SCC boys swimming and diving meet on Tuesday.

The Lions’ Ethan Skuches, Kevin Preneta, Lucas Burgard and Sean Morton won the 200 medley relay in 1:54.90.

Morton, Burgard, Preneta and Skuches placed first in the 400 freestyle relay (3:49.66).

Skuches won the 200 freestyle (1:56.12) and the 500 freestyle (5:06.17).

Burgard was first in the 100 butterfly (1:05.55), Morton the 100 freestyle (53.90) and Preneta the 100 breaststroke (1:13.16).