City votes to buy land for new police station

The Board of Aldermen voted Monday night to to borrow $4.5 million to buy land on the Boston Post Road for a new police station.

The land totals approximately six acres at 130-150 Boston Post Road, and is roughly across the street from the Planet Fitness gym and Bobettes.

A police station building committee started its mission with an eye on determining if the existing police station should be expanded or if a new station should be built elsewhere. The current police station was built in 1970 at 430 Boston Post Road, and Mayor Ben Blake has said in the past that it was obsolete on day one.

“Over the past 35 years, all available space has been utilized to the point where we are using external storage space for recovered property as well as off-site space for task force and special operation initiatives,” according to a proposal included in last year’s capital improvement plan.

Blake said an expanded police station has been in the city’s capital improvement plan since 1998.

(Check back for more details on this story.)