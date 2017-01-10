Milford Mirror

City votes to buy land for new police station

By Jill Dion on January 10, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

This is the location of the site for the new police station. (Google Photo)

This is the location of the site for the new police station. (Google Photo)

The Board of Aldermen voted Monday night to to borrow $4.5 million to buy land on the Boston Post Road for a new police station.

The land totals approximately six acres at 130-150 Boston Post Road, and is roughly across the street from the Planet Fitness gym and Bobettes.

A police station building committee started its mission with an eye on determining if the existing police station should be expanded or if a new station should be built elsewhere. The current police station was built in 1970 at 430 Boston Post Road, and Mayor Ben Blake has said in the past that it was obsolete on day one.

“Over the past 35 years, all available space has been utilized to the point where we are using external storage space for recovered property as well as off-site space for task force and special operation initiatives,” according to a proposal included in last year’s capital improvement plan.

Blake said an expanded police station has been in the city’s capital improvement plan since 1998.

(Check back for more details on this story.)

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Aldermen expected to discuss land purchase for new police station
  2. Plans for new police station move forward

Tags: ,

Previous Post Connecticut, national gas prices up
About author
Jill Dion

Jill Dion


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress