Yankee Fisherman: Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

Fishermen lie awake at night waiting for the striper run, waiting for that chance to get up in the middle of the night to cast for them.

Filmmaker Jamie Howard of Howard Films documents 1,000 miles of the striper migration, and the anglers who love to go after them, in Running the Coast, and he talks about his experience on Yankee Fisherman, presented by The Dock Shop, Thursday, Jan. 12, at 1 p.m. at HAN.Network.

Running the Coast (available at howardfilms.com) took Howard longer than he anticipated, and he learned about both the striped bass and the anglers who covet them.

We’ll also get ready for free ice fishing lessons this weekend from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the Connecticut Surfcasters Association Demo Day on Saturday, Jan. 28, the Connecticut Fly Fisherman’s Association Fly Fishing Expo and annual dinner on Feb. 4, a benefit for two captains organized by Reel Fishing New England, and the International Fly Fishing Film Tour’s stop in Trumbull on Feb. 24.

Yankee Fisherman, presented by The Dock Shop, airs Thursdays at 1 p.m. on the HAN Network. Previous episodes can be watched on demand or listened to as a podcast.

Yankee Fisherman is hosted by John Kovach, editorial director, host and announcer for the HAN Network. A native of New Jersey, Kovach has fished since his father first took him out as a child. Kovach fishes fresh and salt water, ties flies, dabbles in lure making and promotes conservation, including a leadership role in the Connecticut Council of Trout Unlimited.