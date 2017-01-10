Staneski and Ferraro receive committee appointments

Milford State Reps. Pam Staneski (R-119) and Charles Ferraro (R-117) were both sworn into office for another two-year term on the first day of the legislative session Jan. 4.

Staneski, elected to her second two-year term in November, was tapped by House Republican Leader Themis Klarides to serve as the head Republican on the Higher Education & Employment Advancement committee.

Ferraro will also be entering his second term, and was selected to be the leading Republican on the Committee on Veteran’s Affairs by House Republican Leader Themis Klarides.

Staneski will also serve on the legislature’s committees on Appropriations and Public Health. Ferraro is now a new member of the Energy and Technology Committee and will remain a member of the Human Services Committee.

“I look forward to tackling the work associated with these committees, which manage topics at the forefront of issues that impact so many residents — from our state’s finances to the educational opportunity of our young adults and our state’s public health,” said Staneski, who represents the 119th House District serving Milford and Orange.

“It is truly an honor to be back in Hartford serving the residents of Orange, Milford and West Haven,” said Ferraro. “Our local municipalities, business owners and residents want a state government that will come together to make our state a competitive economic powerhouse. The only way to achieve this is to provide everyone with a stable and predictable state government, and I look forward to working with all my colleagues this session to make this happen.”

The budget-writing Appropriations Committee handles all matters related to the budgets of state agencies, while other issues under its banner include state employees’ salaries, benefits and retirement as well as pensions and collective bargaining agreements for state employees. It also has cognizance over teachers’ retirement and veterans’ pensions.

“Committee work is where the laws of our state are crafted, and it’s where legislators like Pam and Charlie can make the most difference for the people they serve and the state as a whole,” said incoming House Republican Leader Themis Klarides.

The session began Jan. 4 and ends on June 7.