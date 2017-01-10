Ice hockey: Milford loses to North Branford, 7-5

The Milford Indians ice hockey team lost to North Branford, 7-5, at the Milford Ice Pavilion on Monday.

Matt Gilebbi and Jake Burwell each scored two goals for Milford, who trailed 2-1 after one period and led 4-3 after two.

Santiago Palacio had the other goal.

Andrew Gobany had three assists, Jim Cronin two, and Nate Ross and Doug McLenithan one each.

A.J. Bolduc made 19 saves.

First Period

NORTH BRANFORD GOAL 22 Brian McKee (13 Sean McKee) 6:24

NORTH BRANFORD GOAL 2 Rick Caruso (28 Nick Mancini, 22 Brian McKeen) 9:09

MILFORD GOAL 14 Matt Gilebbi (4 Jim Cronin, 12 Nate Ross) 14:45

Second Period

MILFORD GOAL 14 Matt Gilebbi (8 Andrew Gobany, 26 Douglas McKenithan) 3:01

MILFORD GOAL 15 Jake Burwell (8 Andrew Gobany, 4 Jim Cronin) 11:14

NORTH BRANFORD GOAL 16 Marc Daddio (22 Brian MaKee) 12:33

MILFORD GOAL 7 Santiago Palacio 13:46

Third Period

NORTH BRANFORD GOAL 22 Brian McKee 7:36

MILFORD GOAL 15 Jake Burwell (8 Andrew Gobany) 10:53

NORTH BRANFORD GOAL 22 Brian McKee 11:57

NORTH BRANFORD GOAL 22 Brian McKee 12:29

NORTH BRANFORD GOAL 16 Marc Daddio (29 Nick Barrett) 12:42