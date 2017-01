The Lauralton Hall basketball team rallied down the stretch to defeat visiting Foran High, 40-36, on Monday night.

Julia Sendzik scored a game-high 15 points for the Crusaders (2-4).

Colleen McCarthy had 12 points and Trish Gildea had six points and 11 rebounds.

Jessica McQuade scored 11 points to lead the Lions (3-7).

Lauren Notholt (seven rebounds), Sam Inthapanhya and Viktoria Notholt (six rebounds) had six points each.