The Jonathan Law girls basketball team defeated Hillhouse High of New Haven, 51-47, at the James Richetelli Sr. Gymnasium in Milford on Monday.

Coach Dan Young’s Lady Lawmen (2-7) were led in scoring by Fallon Andriolas with 18 points, including a trio of 3-pointers.

Samara Thacker had 13 points, Cali Jolley seven, Colleen Goodwin five, Olivia Keator four, Pam Ellison two and Melissa Chodzutko two.

Kyzhae Tohey scored 19 points for Hillhouse (2-5).