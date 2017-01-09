Foran High honors All-State players

Foran High recently honored its All State athletes from 2015-16.

Cedrick Lingane scored 9 goals and had 13 assists as a senior. He finished his career with 41 goals and 42 assists.

Emma Longley holds all Foran High diving records. She broke the SCC diving record and was Class M state champion.

Ava Corsi holds five school records. She was on the Lions’ 200 freestyle relay to a state title.

Kelly Steeves-Hunt finished her career with 98 aces, 555 kills and 176 digs.

Natalia Hart hit eight career home runs, batted .440, and finished her career with 87 hits.

Sarah Fitzgerald was state champion in the 100 breaststroke, was a two-time SCC Division 2 MVP and swam for the 200 freestyle relay state-title winning team.

Gino Esposito was Class M state champion, two-time Academic All -American and had a career record of 134-24 through his junior year.

Michael Ross was SCC champion and MVP, Class M state champion and ranked 19th nationally in the 152 weight class as a junior.

Luke Edmonson was a five-time All Stater (3 times as a wrestler, 2 times as a football player). He was heavyweight champion in Class M and the State Open. His career record was 145-36.

Brett Huber, as a junior caught 88 passes for 1,324 yards and scored 19 touchdowns.