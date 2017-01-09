Milford Mirror

30+ firefighters battle 3-alarm fire at Milford condo

Firefighters suffer minor injuries; two dogs die in blaze

By Milford Mirror on January 9, 2017 in Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Fire blazes at a condo complex in Milford Sunday evening. — Photo by Chris Zak

A three-alarm fire Sunday evening that drew more than 30 firefighters from Milford and surrounding towns damaged a Milford condominium complex on Melba Street.  All the building occupants got out safely, but officials report that two dogs died and several firefighters received minor injuries while battling the blaze.

The fire, which is still being investigated for cause, was called into Milford Fire Dispatch at about 5:50 p.m. Sunday from the occupants of a three-story condominium complex at 267 Melba Street. The caller reported a fire inside their second floor unit.

“Firefighters quickly arrived on scene and found a large volume of fire venting out of the rear of the second floor unit,” said Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi. “The fire extended up the side of the building and into the third floor and attic area. A second alarm was immediately initiated and closely followed by a third alarm due to the size and complexity of the structure, as well as below freezing temperatures.”

An aggressive interior attack was made with multiple hose lines being advanced into the building, bringing the fire under control in approximately 40 minutes. Fire crews from Stratford and West Haven assisted Milford firefighters on the scene in addition to providing coverage throughout the city during the fire.

The occupants of the complex had evacuated safely before fire crews arrived.

Firefighters found two dogs dead in one of the units. A cat was pulled from the structure suffering from smoke inhalation and was treated on the scene.

Milford Animal Control was called in to take possession of the cat.

Minor injuries were reported due to fire crews falling on ice while fighting the fire and securing the area. The Red Cross of Milford was on scene to help residents who were displaced by the fire.

Milford’s Fire Marshal’s division is investigating and a cause has yet to be determined.

 

