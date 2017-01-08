Milford Mirror

Boys swimming: Foran Lions fall to Notre Dame

By Milford Mirror on January 8, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Notre Dame of West Haven defeated Foran High, 93-65, in boys swimming and diving competition on Friday at Albertus Magnus College in New Haven.

Kevin Preneta (100 backstroke) and Ethan Skuches (100 breaststroke) won individual events for coach Kristin Skuches’ Lions.

The 400 freestyle relay team of Kelly Strom, Samantha O’Neill, Alex Lorenzo, Casey Coon also took first.

200 medley relay: Notre Dame (David May, Thomas Minar, Marco Secchiaroli, Cameron Jurzyk) 1:47.34; 200 freestyle: North Hansen (ND) 1:49.67; 200 individual medley: William Hinckley (ND) 2:20.01; 50 freestyle: Cameron Jurzyk (ND) 24.30; Diving: Michael Iasalvatore (ND) 161.75; 100 butterfly: North Hansen (ND) 55.53;100 freestyle: David May (ND) 52.20; 500 freestyle: Christopher Holt (ND) 5:32.57; 200 freestyle relay: ND (May, Jurzyk, Shawn Parrott, Hansen) 1:37.35; 100 backstroke: Kevin Preneta (F) 1:20.70; 100 breaststroke: Ethan Skuches (F) 1:07.19; 400 free relay: Foran (Kelly Strom, Samantha O’Neill, Alex Lorenzo, Casey Coon) 4:56.03.

