4 to 7 inches of snow expected in Milford

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for later Saturday morning until late tonight with 4-7 inches of snow forecast, according to a City of Milford alert.

“As the city responds to this storm, a snow emergency has been declared,” the alert states. “Residents are asked to stay off public roads and limit travel. Off-street parking should be utilized wherever possible. In areas where it is necessary to park in the road, alternate side of the street parking will be in effect beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday and continuing through 10 a.m. Sunday morning. (On odd number days of the week, park on the odd side of the street.)

Residents are reminded that they are responsible for shoveling snow and ice from their sidewalks and property, including fire hydrants.