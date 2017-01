Jonathan Law’s boys swimming and diving team lost to Xavier High from Middletown, 86-69, on Friday.

Jake Gwirtz in the 100 backstroke (1:03.32) and Andrew Frenzel in the 100 breaststroke (1:33.10) were individual winners for the Lawmen.

Jay Myers, Dan Dormez, Molly Mercaldo and Gwirtz took first in the 400 freestyle relay (4:25.00).