Girls basketball: Foran loses to Guilford High

By Milford Mirror on January 6, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Foran High girls basketball team lost a 44-24 SCC decision to Guilford High in Milford on Friday.

Lauren Notholt scored nine points and Viktoria Notholt had seven.

