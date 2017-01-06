Milford Mirror

Girls basketball: Knights win Holiday title in OT

By Milford Mirror on January 6, 2017 in Sports Features, Youth Sports · 0 Comments

Team members (front row) are: Tiffany Rosado, Taylor LaFountain, Bella Eyler, Ava Deitelbaum and Faith Doyle; (second row) coach Trevor Doyle, Lily Baird, Abby Savoie, Katie McTigue, Maggie Wetmore, Erin Donegan and coach Mike Donegan.

Team members (front row) are: Tiffany Rosado, Taylor LaFountain, Bella Eyler, Ava Deitelbaum and Faith Doyle; (second row) coach Trevor Doyle, Lily Baird, Abby Savoie, Katie McTigue, Maggie Wetmore, Erin Donegan and coach Mike Donegan.

The Milford Knights 5th grade girls travel basketball team defeated Holy Infant in a thrilling 26-24 overtime game to take home the CT Holiday Basketball Tournament played at InSports in Trumbull over the holiday break.

The Milford Knights are now 15-4 on the season.

Erin Donegan, Faith Doyle and Abby Savoie were named to the all-tourney team.

The Milford Knights Travel Basketball Program had great success in the CT Holiday Tournament, with the 4th grade boys, 5th grade boys, 5th grade girls and 6th grade boys all taking home championships.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Knights’ 8th graders cop Fairfield County crown
  2. Milford Knights win Rome hoop title
  3. Basketball: 8th grade tryouts behind library
  4. Boys basketball: 8th grade travel try outs

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Live at 12: HAN Connecticut News, Jan. 6
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress