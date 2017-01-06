Girls basketball: Knights win Holiday title in OT

The Milford Knights 5th grade girls travel basketball team defeated Holy Infant in a thrilling 26-24 overtime game to take home the CT Holiday Basketball Tournament played at InSports in Trumbull over the holiday break.

The Milford Knights are now 15-4 on the season.

Erin Donegan, Faith Doyle and Abby Savoie were named to the all-tourney team.

The Milford Knights Travel Basketball Program had great success in the CT Holiday Tournament, with the 4th grade boys, 5th grade boys, 5th grade girls and 6th grade boys all taking home championships.