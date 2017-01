The Milford Public Works Department will pick up and recycle Christmas trees this year: Residents do not need to cut them in half.

Residents are asked to remove all decorations, including garland and tinsel, and place the entire tree at the curb, city officials said.

This year residents are being told not to cut trees into sections because public works employees will chip each of the full-length trees collected.

Trees will be picked up each week during the month of January.