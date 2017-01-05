Milford Senior Center calendar: Jan. 6-15

Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, offers a variety of activities for seniors; annual membership is $15; non-members $25. For more information visit milfordctseniorcenter.com or call 203-877-5131.

Senior Center calendar

Friday, Jan. 6 — 9-11:30 free haircuts, call front desk for appointment, 203-877-5131; 9 ceramics, 9:30 stretch, move and connect; 10 creating writing; 10:30 choral group; 10:45 move and connect; 1:30 pickleball beginners.

Sunday, Jan. 8 — Center open from noon-4 for cards, bingo, billiards and special program events. The pool room is open from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Hot dogs are available for $1.50.

Monday, Jan. 9 — 9:30 arts and crafts; 10 ballroom aerobics; 10:30 low vision; 11 intro to ballroom steps; 1 bingo, mahjongg, scrabble, art class; 4 pickleball experienced; 6:30 model railroad group; Center open until 8.

Tuesday, Jan. 10 — 9:15 beginners line dance; 9:30 stretch, strengthen and stabilize; 9:30-12:30 hearing screening, sign up at the front office; 10 ceramics, gospel choir; 10:30 osteoporosis preventative class, 11:30 book club last Tuesday of the month; 1 Club C meeting followed by bingo; 1:30 tap dance; 2 quilting group; 4:15 yoga.

Wednesday, Jan. 11 — 9:30 intermediate tai chi; 10 MSC band rehearsal, country western line dance; 10:30 beginners tai chi; 1 French, bingo, Wii bowling; 2:30 technology time.

Thursday, Jan. 12 — 9:05 yoga; 10:15 writers unlimited, line dance; 10:30 qi gong; 11 Italian Fun Circle; 1 What is Insomnia?, Wii bowling, knitting, bingo.

Friday, Jan. 13 — 9-11:30 free haircuts, call front desk for appointment, 203-877-5131; 9 ceramics, 9:30 stretch, move and connect; 10 creating writing; 10:30 choral group; 10:45 meditative coloring; 1 movie, Brooklyn; 1:30 pickleball beginners.

Sunday, Jan. 15 — Center open from noon-4 for cards, bingo, billiards and special program events. The pool room is open from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Hot dogs are available for $1.50.

Lunch menu Jan. 9-13

Monday, turkey ala king over biscuit, broccoli; Tuesday, shepherd’s pie with tossed salad; Wednesday, roast pork with gravy, rice pilaf, carrots; Thursday, stir-fry chicken and vegetables over sesame noodles; Friday, baked fish with lemon sauce, rice pilaf, mixed vegetables.

Lunch offered Monday-Friday, 12:15. Complete dinner, $3, includes soup, dinner & dessert; sandwich dinner, $1.75, includes sandwich, soup & dessert; sandwich only, $1.25; soup only $.50. Peanut butter and jelly sandwich or tossed salad offered daily for $1; hot dogs, $1.50.

Free income tax help

The VITA Program will be providing free income tax preparation for all ages and low income families on Sundays, from noon-4 and Mondays, 5-8 p.m., Jan. 29-April 11. Participants will be required to register by calling TEAM at 203-736-5420, ext. 206.

Food bank needs donations

The Food Bank, located at the Milford Senior Center is in need of groceries. The following items, canned soups, juices, vegetables, spaghetti sauce, fruit and tuna fish as well as cereal are welcome. Items may be dropped off at the Center, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Details may be obtained by calling Food Bank Manager, Sharon Brown, 203-877-5131, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Trips

Jan. 11 American Museum of Tort Law in Winsted, $40; Jan. 16, Beautiful, the Carol King Story Musical, $130; Feb. 19 Book of Norman Irreverent, vulgar and absolutely hysterical, $115, orchestra seats; March 23 Jersey Boys special senior discount matinee $72, orchestra seats; April 30, 2017 Circus 1903, a new addition to Broadway, $100; June 4, 2017 The King and I, $125; June 13-20 America’s Cowboy Country; June 13-20 Peru: Ancient Land of Mysteries & Machu Picchu; Oct. 7-16, UK by Rail featuring Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo; Aug. 12-21 & Music Cities Holidays; Dec. 1-8 featuring Nashville (Opryland), Memphis (Graceland) and New Orleans.

Band members sought

Music Teacher Linda Whittaker is seeking band members. There are several instruments available for players to use if they join the band. According to Whittaker, “There are two trumpets, two clarinets and also a saxophone which have been donated for seniors to borrow who know how to play, but don’t have the instruments any more. If you played trumpet or clarinet or alto sax in high school or in the service and remember at least 9 or 10 notes, we would love to have you fill a chair with the band.” Band meets every Wednesday, 10-12:30.

Musical instrument donations sought

Linda Whittaker, band director at the Milford Senior Center is seeking used band instruments for use by band members. On several occasions, seniors have asked to play in the band but their high school or military instruments are long gone. The players could find enjoyment again, if there were instruments for them to borrow. All donations are tax deductible.

Ahrens program

Service offered to individuals with cognitive impairments who require a supervised environment at the Center. The Ahrens Program is currently accepting seniors with cognitive impairments. For more information, call Jean Kaluzynski, Social Service Worker at 203-877-5131, ext. 2139.

Art classes

Art classes are held each Friday, 1:30-3, Ceramics Room. Free paint and brushes.

Model Railroad Club

The formation of the Center’s Model Railroad Club has begun. Membership is open to all Milford residents age 55 and older.

The HO scale of model railroading will be used. Donations of any model railroading equipment or any scale and cash donations are accepted.

Consignment and craft shop

The Treasure Chest Consignment and Craft Shop is open Monday to Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Friday, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Pool room open daily, and Monday & Thursdays, 6-8.

Volunteers sought

The Ahrens Program, at the Milford Senior Center, provides recreational, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with physical and cognitive impairments. This program enables caregivers several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers.

If interested in volunteering, call Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens program coordinator, 203-877-5131.