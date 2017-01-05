Milford Mirror

Law principal will shave head Friday

Gianni Ragaini, dean of students at Law, and Assistant Principal Patricia Drew discuss just how they will shave Principal Fran Thompson’s head if the school meets its $3,000 United Way goal. Drew said she will start shaving at the top and finish one side, and then turn the razor over to Ragaini to finish.

Jonathan Law High School principal Fran Thompson will be shaving his head Friday.

Thompson said he would shave his head in January if the high school met its goal of raising $3,000 for the United Way. Before the holiday break, the goal was met, and Thompson will have his head shaved Friday morning.

Students, staff and families pledged money over a two-week period in a schoolwide effort to raise money for the United Way. They raised $3,053.

Kathy Bonetti, captain of the United Way campaign for the schools along with Louis Giancola and Jeff Cibulas, said each school has its own campaign goal.

The captains meet with school Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Feser in October to figure out what the overall goal for the school district should be each year. Then they decide how much each school will contribute.

For the past six years, the district-wide goal has been about $40,000. The district never made the goal in the past, but came close.

This year, however, the district reached and even surpassed its $40,000 goal.

“Fantastic news – we smashed our record and received pledges to the tune of $45,332.78,” Bonetti said. “We are so proud of the members of the Milford Public School district team who generously gave to a great cause.”

The United Way recently kicked off its current fund-raising campaign, announcing a goal of $875,000. That figure is much lower than a one-time high of more than $1 million.

