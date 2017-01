Wrestling: Foran Lions top Lawmen, 47-27

Jonathan Law played host to Foran High in an SCC wrestling match on Wednesday.

Coach Dave Esposito’s visiting Lions took a 24-0 lead before coach Matt Schoonmaker’s Lawmen countered with three falls.

Foran won 4-of-6 bouts down the stretch to post a 47-27 victory.

145 Ryan Luth (F) pinned Marco Acorda (L) at 1:47

152 Michael Ross (F) pinned Jack Pincus-Coyle (L) at 1:16

160 Nolan Bannon (F) pinned Oliver Brennan (L) at 1:53

170 Umer Khan (F) pinned Ryan Gorman (L) at 2:45

182 Qasim Khan (F) pinned Ron Spangler (L) at 1:25

195 Cole Egersheim (L) pinned Nick Zavaglia (F) at 1:53

220 Kevin Brocksom (L) pinned Andre Vella (F) at 0:28

285 Storm Furtado (L) pinned Ted DiBiase (F) at 3:21

106 Michael Giordano (F) pinned Tegan McCourt (L) at 3:29

113 Troy Anderson (L) pinned Ryan Jordan (F) at 0:44

120 Jordan Lang (F) Technical fall over Alex DeLorio (L) 18-3

126 Will Mauro (F) decision over Shayne McCourt (L) 10-7

132 Elijah Moretti (F) decision over Aisaiah Rodriguez (L) 5-1

138 Alexi Giantomidis (L) decision over Bill Panzella (F) 7-3