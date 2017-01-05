Martin Luther King ceremony Jan. 15 at City Hall

The annual observance of Reflections: A Tribute to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held Sunday, Jan. 15 at 4 p.m. in the Milford City Hall auditorium, 110 River Street.
This is the 29th year that the Milford Chapter of The Links, Inc., a women’s service organization, has sponsored the event.
The keynote address at this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. ceremony will be delivered by the Rev. Dr. Lindsay E. Curtis, president of the Connecticut State Missionary Baptist Convention, and pastor of the Grace Baptist Church of Norwalk.
Dr. Curtis’ community involvement includes service on the Judicial Selection Commission for the State of Connecticut, chaplain for the Norwalk Fire Department, the Urban League of Southern Connecticut, and Norwalk ACTS, a diverse partnership of more than 100 civic leaders, educators and organizations striving for a better education for all children of Norwalk.
He served on the State of Connecticut’s Legislative Achievement Gap Commission/Task Force, and is the past president of the Norwalk Branch of the NAACP.
Dr. Curtis’ religious affiliations and involvement include the Judah Baptist Association, where he serves as treasurer, and the Connecticut State Missionary Baptist Convention, where he currently serves as president.
He has received numerous recognitions and awards. they include the Appreciation Award for the Rotary Club of Norwalk, Citizen of the Year from Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Community Action Award from Neon, Leadership Award from the Norwalk NAACP, Elizabeth Roberts Changing the Odds for Children Award from the United Way of Coastal Fairfield County, Stepping up for Children Award from the Stepping Stones Children’s Museum, and the 100 Most Influential Blacks in Connecticut (2015) from the State Conference NAACP.
Other invited speakers include U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, US Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, US Senator Chris Murphy, State Senator Gayle Slossberg, State Rep. Kim Rose, and Milford’s Mayor, Benjamin Blake.
Performers will include the Foran Advanced Vocal Ensemble, Bridgeport Boys Choir and the Youth Praise Dancers from First Baptist Church.
A reception will follow the program in the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church at 28 North Street.
The program is open and free to the public.
The Milford Chapter of The Links, Inc.,, one of six in the state, was chartered May 17, 1986, and has sponsored events in the community during those years.
The chapter has sponsored annual Walk For Health and Hunger walk-a-thons to benefit the Beth El Shelter and the Clothes Closet in Milford. The chapter is also a supporter of the Robert McInnis Hospice Suite at Milford Hospital.
The chapter’s current program initiative is Project L.I.N.K.S. (Little Individuals Need Kinder Services).
The chapter was the recipient of the Eastern Area’s first place award in Umbrella Programming and numerous other awards for their initiatives in international programming.