Fall Classic Fencing Tournament a success

Pictured after competing in the 7th annual Fall Classic Fencing Tournament are William Wei, Thomas Gauthier, Leighton Whaley, Jack Finnegan, Tessa Kissinger, Molly Finnegan and Luke Kissinger.

The Milford Fencing Club held its 7th annual Fall Classic Fencing Tournament at the Orchard Hills School on Jan. 2, during which local fencers from ages 8 to 17 competed in full electronically-scored matches in three divisions.

After 29 bouts of fierce competition and outstanding sportsmanship over two weeks, first place in the Junior Mixed Foil Division went to Tessa Kissinger, followed by Luke Kissinger and Thomas Gauthier.

In the Senior Mixed Foil Division, first place after 21 bouts went to William Wei, followed by Molly Finnegan and third-place finisher Leighton Whaley.

In the Senior Epee division, Michael Arndt took first place in a close final with runner-up Jack Finnegan, followed by Matthew Arndt.

The Milford Fencing Club, now in its seventh season, offers beginner to expert competitive fencing instruction to the Milford community. Fencing is an Olympic-level sport most commonly found at private college preparatory schools and Ivy League universities, and the Milford Fencing Club offers local classes accessible to all ages 10 to adults, with instruction in foil, epee and saber.

Due to demand, the Club is announcing a wait-list for registration for the Winter 2017 ten-week session starting on Monday, Jan. 9. Beginners are welcome, and the cost is $175, which includes gear and expert instruction. For more information, contact club manager Chris Hiza at 203-589-4376, find us on facebook at “milford fencing club”, or email the club at [email protected].

