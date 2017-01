The Jonathan Law boys basketball team lost to Lyman Hall-Wallingford, 73-49, in an SCC game on Tuesday.

The Trojans took a 19-4 lead after one period and held off coach Tim Dooley’s Lawmen over the next three quarters.

Sam Nassar scored 16 points for Law, including a 5-for-6 performance from the foul line.

Law was 10 for 12 from the stripe.

Tom Gambardella scored eight points, Dean Pettway seven and Tyler McKenna-Hansen had six.

Mat Hultgren scored 17 points for Lyman Hall.