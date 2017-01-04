Milford Mirror

Boys swimming: Foran’s Ethan Skuches wins two events

By Milford Mirror on January 4, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Foran High dropped a 92-68 decision to Branford High in an SCC boys swimming and diving meet on Tuesday.

Ethan Skuches won two events for the Lions.

200 MR: Branford/Guilford (Corey Gambardella, Kyle Boucher, Aiden Henry, Harrison Kent) 1:49.98; 200 Free: Alek Karosas, B/G, 2:02.44; 200 IM: Ethan Skuches, Foran, 2:09.69; 50 Free: Gambardella, B/G, 22.45; Diving: Paul Rosenberg, B/G, 140.90; 100 Fly:  Gambardella, B/G, 50.74; 100 Free: Kent, B/G, 57.25; 500 Free: Henry, B/G, 5:17.93; 200 Free Relay: Branford/Guilford:  (Karosas, Coucher, Alejandro Hanaj, Gambardella) 1:40.57; 100 Back: Skuches, Foran, 59.79; 100 Breaststroke: Boucher, B/G, 1:12.84; 400 Free Relay: Foran (Lucas Burgard, Sean Morton, Kevin Preneta, Skuches) 3:49.05.

