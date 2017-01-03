Obituary: Catherine Suda, 77, of Milford

Catherine Suda, 77, of Milford, nurse for St. Joseph’s Manor in Trumbull, wife of the late William Suda, died Dec. 30, in Yale New Haven Hospital.

Born on Dec. 26, 1939, in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late Daniel and Mary Merrill Sheehan.

Survived by daughters, Catherine Audet and her husband, Daniel and Christine DiOrio and her husband, Gary, all of Milford, sister, Catherine DiGiacomo and her husband, Don of Fishkill, N.Y. and granddaughter, Ariella DiOrio.

Also predeceased by brothers, John and Gerald Sheehan.

Calling hours: Tuesday, Jan. 3, 5-8 p.m., Smith Funeral Home, 135 N Broad St., Milford. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m., in St. John Cemetery, Moose Hill Road, Monroe.